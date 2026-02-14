Andhra HC directs police to issue notices to YSRCP leaders

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday directed the police to issue notices and seek explanations from several YSRCP leaders under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in two separate cases registered in Guntur district.

In the first case, the High Court ordered the Guntur’s Nagarampalem police to issue notices to Ambati Murali, brother of YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu, and obtain his explanation. The direction came while hearing a petition filed by Murali seeking quashing of a case registered against him in 2025.

The case was registered based on a complaint by labour leader Pilli Babu Rao, who alleged that he was threatened with death if he did not withdraw a writ petition filed over a dispute between management and workers concerning Bajrang Jute Mill lands in Guntur.

The court observed that the offences invoked against the petitioner were punishable with imprisonment of less than seven years and directed the police to follow due process. Notices were also ordered to be issued to the complainants.

In a separate matter, the High Court directed Nallapadu police to issue notices to YSRCP leaders Balasani Kiran Kumar and Pothina Venkata Mahesh, and seek their explanations under BNSS Section 35(3).

The case pertains to allegations that the leaders organised a rally without prior permission during a visit of former chief minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, causing obstruction to public movement.

Acting on a complaint filed by Nallapadu SI Madhupavan, police had registered a case against them.

Hearing the quash petitions filed by the accused leaders, the court noted that all sections invoked carried a maximum punishment of less than seven years and disposed of the petitions, directing the police to adhere to statutory safeguards.

The orders were passed by Justice Venkata Jyothirmayi Pratapa.