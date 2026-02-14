Andhra villagers protest against Navy Depot, fearing loss of fertile lands

ELURU: Villagers from Polavaram and Gopalapuram constituencies staged a massive protest in Eluru opposing the proposed Navy Armament Depot in Jeelugumilli mandal of Polavaram Assembly constituency.

The project, estimated at the cost of Rs 2,500 crore, involves construction of weapons storage facilities and residential quarters over 1,200 acres in phases across 10 years.

On Friday, more than 1,000 villagers laid siege to the district collectorate, raising slogans against the plan. Farmers fear fertile lands producing paddy, tobacco and groundnut will be lost, turning them barren.

They questioned claims of employment generation, arguing skilled jobs would not benefit local youth and livelihoods would be limited to low‑level work.

Strong opposition has reportedly shifted discussions to Koyyalagudem mandal, where tribals and farmers from Bodigudem, Mangapatidevipet, Barkitnagar, Regulakunta, Ootlagudem and Trinadhapuram also objected to land acquisition.

Concerns focus on tribal land rights and mandatory Gram Sabha approvals under the PESA Act. Farmers allege acquisition is being planned without proper consultation.

Regulakunta farmer T Srinu said the depot would disrupt two crop seasons annually, as irrigation canals run through the lands. Many small and marginal farmers have already surrendered land for canal works linked to Polavaram Project.

“If we lose our lands again, our lives will be completely disrupted,” he said, urging authorities to visit villages and assess the situation firsthand.