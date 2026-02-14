Andhra's Pakala Beach Fest kicks off with enhanced safety measures

ONGOLE: AP Maritime Board chairman Damacharla Satyanarayana (Satya) said all arrangements are ready for the Pakala Beach Festival to be held February 14 and 15.

Addressing a press meet on Friday, he said the AP Tourism Department and the Maritime Board are jointly organising the event, coinciding with Maha Sivaratri.

Later, Satyanarayana, District Superintendent of Police V Harshavardhan Raju and Joint Collector Kalpana Kumari inspected the venue and bathing points. The SP directed officers to ensure safety at holy dip points, install warning boards at deep-sea areas and deploy marine police, expert swimmers and staff round the clock.

Traffic diversions were announced: pilgrims from Kandukur, Kavali and Nellore should enter via the Singarayakonda service road, while those from Ongole should use the Tanguturu service road.

Separate parking has been arranged for cars, buses and two-wheelers. Authorities cautioned visitors against venturing into the sea under the influence of alcohol and urged strict adherence to police rules.Drinking water, sanitation and medical services have been arranged.

The SP appealed to the public to cooperate with organisers and contact Dial-112 or Dial-100 in case of emergencies.