CM Naidu charts revival roadmap, says Andhra rising from ‘ventilator’

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu launched a scathing attack on the previous regime on Friday, presenting a comprehensive roadmap for Andhra Pradesh’s recovery, welfare, industrial expansion, irrigation, and long-term growth.

He accused his predecessors of leaving the State ‘on a ventilator’ and asserted that his government was steadily reviving the economy while striking a balance between welfare and development.

In reply to the Motion of Thanks on the Governor’s address, the Chief Minister said the State was ‘only now emerging from the destruction caused by the previous regime’ and stressed that the Telugu Desam Party, BJP, and Jana Sena had worked together for reconstruction.

Naidu’s reply, which lasted for more than an hour, touched upon nearly every sector—from agriculture and industry to health, education, infrastructure, and law and order. He highlighted that seven white papers were released immediately after assuming office to expose past mismanagement and thanked the Union Government for supporting a state that was “on a ventilator.”

The Chief Minister detailed flagship schemes like NTR Bharosa pensions worth Rs 2,750 crore monthly, Thalliki Vandanam financial aid for all children in a family, Stree Shakti facilitating 43.5 crore journeys, Deepam 2.0 offering three free LPG cylinders annually to women, Annadata Sukhibhava providing Rs 20,000 to farmers, and Anna Canteens across constituencies. “We are committed to supporting the economically weaker sections while ensuring growth,” he said.