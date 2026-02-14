CM Naidu charts revival roadmap, says Andhra rising from ‘ventilator’

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu launched a scathing attack on the previous regime on Friday, presenting a comprehensive roadmap for Andhra Pradesh’s recovery, welfare, industrial expansion, irrigation, and long-term growth.
He accused his predecessors of leaving the State ‘on a ventilator’ and asserted that his government was steadily reviving the economy while striking a balance between welfare and development.
In reply to the Motion of Thanks on the Governor’s address, the Chief Minister said the State was ‘only now emerging from the destruction caused by the previous regime’ and stressed that the Telugu Desam Party, BJP, and Jana Sena had worked together for reconstruction.
Naidu’s reply, which lasted for more than an hour, touched upon nearly every sector—from agriculture and industry to health, education, infrastructure, and law and order. He highlighted that seven white papers were released immediately after assuming office to expose past mismanagement and thanked the Union Government for supporting a state that was “on a ventilator.”
The Chief Minister detailed flagship schemes like NTR Bharosa pensions worth Rs 2,750 crore monthly, Thalliki Vandanam financial aid for all children in a family, Stree Shakti facilitating 43.5 crore journeys, Deepam 2.0 offering three free LPG cylinders annually to women, Annadata Sukhibhava providing Rs 20,000 to farmers, and Anna Canteens across constituencies. “We are committed to supporting the economically weaker sections while ensuring growth,” he said.
Naidu announced that a Quantum Computing Centre would be set up in Amaravati, with over 60,000 registrations for quantum skills courses. He said Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra would become models for green hydrogen and ammonia production, while rooftop solar panels would be linked to the grid under a prosumer energy model.
On health, he unveiled the Sanjeevani Project to expand public health services and confirmed that Bill Gates would visit the State on February 16. “With the support of the Gates Foundation, we will prepare digital health records and even provide personalised medicines,” he said.
The Chief Minister said population management policy will be introduced during the ongoing Assembly session. The new policy will focus on effectively harnessing the demographic dividend to create opportunities for wealth generation, he added.
Naidu said his government had fulfilled the Mega DSC promise by posting teachers within a year and completed constable recruitment while raising stipends from Rs 4,500 to Rs 12,500. He emphasised that industries and jobs required land and incentives, warning against unnecessary disputes.
He noted that Andhra Pradesh had attracted 25.6% of India’s FDI inflows, underscoring its brand value. Major investments included Google, TCS, and Cognizant in Visakhapatnam, ArcelorMittal’s steel plant in Anakapalli, and BPCL’s Rs 70,000 crore refinery at Ramayapatnam. The Partnership Summit yielded Rs 13.5 lakh crore worth of MoUs, with overall investments of Rs 20 lakh crore expected to generate 23 lakh jobs in five years. “We will keep our promise of creating 20 lakh jobs in five years,” he assured.
The Chief Minister announced a Rs 1 lakh crore plan to make Rayalaseema a horticulture hub, with Rs 30,000 crore government funds and Rs 70,000 crore private investment. Current fruit production stands at 400 lakh metric tonnes annually, with a target of 1,000 lakh metric tonnes. He said aquaculture, which faced setbacks earlier, was being revived with power supplied at Rs 1.50 per unit. “Our region will become the world’s best aquaculture hub,” he declared.
Naidu also stressed value addition for coconut, cocoa, and coffee crops and vowed to prevent farmer suicides by auditing every incident. He appealed to students to face exams without stress, adding, “Suicide is never a solution.”
Naidu criticised past government for failing in water management. He said projects like NTR Handri-Neeva, Galeru-Nagari, and Telugu Ganga were strengthening Rayalaseema, while all irrigation projects in North Andhra would be completed within three years.
He announced plans to link Polavaram with Vamsadhara, extend the left canal to Anakapalli this year, and supply water to Kadapa via Galeru-Nagari next year. “Polavaram’s diaphragm wall, destroyed earlier, is being rebuilt with Rs 1,000 crore. By June 2027, we will dedicate the project to the nation,” he said. He added that 200 TMC of Godavari floodwaters would be diverted to Nallamala Sagar, urging Telangana to cooperate.
Naidu said reforms in logistics were underway, with railway projects worth Rs 3 lakh crore under consideration. A four-lane track from Ichchapuram to southern AP would be ready in two years, expanding cargo and passenger routes. National highways and rural roads worth Rs 4,000 crore were also being developed.
The Chief Minister accused past rulers of leaving Rs 1,22,422 crore electricity dues and imposing surcharges. “We promised not to raise tariffs, and we stand by it. Even the Rs 4,860 crore true-up burden is being absorbed by the government,” he said, assuring no hikes for three years.
He said land records were left in disarray, with revenue files burnt in Madanapalle. “By 2026, all records will be digitised and passbooks issued with an official seal,” he promised. The Chief Minister also elaborated on how 22A list was misused by the previous government pointing out at a private land besides Jagan Mohan Reddy’s house in Tadepalle for helipad by listing the same in 22A list.
On law and order, Naidu warned against leaders committing crimes under the guise of politics. Referring to former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s public meetings, he said, “Wherever they go, there is rowdyism, blocking roads, causing chaos. Should people suffer for six hours just to travel from Guntur to Vijayawada? National highways are not meant for such meetings, yet they ignore clear orders.”
Naidu also condemned the liquor scam worth Rs 3,200 crore, fake ghee controversies, and attempts to malign the Heritage brand. He described the Tirupati laddu issue as sensitive, saying, “Some tried to hurt the sanctity of temples and the sentiments of devotees. Our government will protect the purity of all temples.”
Naidu unveiled the Swarnandhra Vision 2047, aiming to make AP a $2.4 trillion economy. “By 2047, India will be the world’s number one economy, and Andhra Pradesh will be at the forefront,” he said. The plan includes doubling per capita income every five years and ensuring high living standards under the motto “Healthy, Wealthy, Happy AP.”
The Chie Minister described the behaviour of YSRCP members — who attended the Governor’s speech for only 11 minutes before walking out of the Assmbly — as an insult to the Governor.