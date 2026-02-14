Food safety inspections to intensify amid rising concerns of adulteration in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Medical and Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav has said that Food Safety officials are conducting inspections to prevent the use and sale of substandard food items in accordance with the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act.

During the Question Hour in the State Legislative Assembly on Friday, the Minister responded to a question raised by BJP Adoni MLA Dr Valmiki Partha Sarthi with regard to food adulteration.

The Minister said inspections are not being conducted to the desired extent and need to be intensified further.

He told the House that strict departmental action is being taken against those found indulging in food adulteration.

Saying that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had approved 150 recruitments, he said further steps are in progress at various stages. Out of 279 sanctioned posts at the IPM headquarters, many remain vacant, and action is being taken to fill them.

“With the support of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), five new laboratories are being set up across the State at a cost of Rs 100 crore. A laboratory in Visakhapatnam has already been completed and testing will begin shortly,” the Minister said.