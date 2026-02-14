Government twisting facts on fee dues: YSRCP Leader Botcha

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Botcha Satyanarayana, on Friday said that ministers are losing patience when questioned about government failures and are resorting to false statements inside the House.

Speaking at the Assembly media point, he said the ruling side has completed two years in power but continues to blame the previous regime instead of explaining what it has achieved.

Botcha slammed Minister Nara Lokesh over fee reimbursement. He said the claim that thousands of crores were left unpaid by the earlier administration was untrue. Except for about Rs 700 crore relating to the last quarter when the election code came into force, payments were made regularly, he asserted.

He added that even those funds were delayed after complaints were lodged with the Election Commission. By repeating “baseless figures,” Lokesh has damaged the education sector, Botsa said, accusing the government of weakening public institutions while encouraging private players.

Raising the issue of attacks on opposition leaders, Botcha said law and order had deteriorated badly. He referred to incidents at the houses of former ministers Ambati Rambabu and Jogi Ramesh and questioned why the victims were arrested while the accused allegedly received station bail. Is this justice? he asked.