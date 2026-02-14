Grief overshadows compensation as Jaahnavi's family faces double tragedy
KURNOOL: Even as global attention remains fixed on the Rs 262 crore compensation announced by the city of Seattle in the tragic death of Indian girl Jaahnavi Kandula, the ground reality in her native Kumbhalanur Camp village in Kowthalam mandal of Kurnool district, and at Adoni where her mother is living in a rented house, paints a far more sombre picture.
The continuing grief and emotional devastation within the family came to light during a visit by TNIE to Kumbhalanur Camp, and later to Adoni on Friday.
In Kumbhalanur Camp, there are no signs of relief over the reported $29 million settlement. Instead, neighbours and relatives spoke in hushed tones about the double tragedy that struck the family. The villagers said they had only learnt about the compensation through media reports.
‘He waited for justice for three long years, but couldn’t hear final verdict’
They were still trying to come to grips with the shocking turn of events as Jaahnavi’s father also died couple of days back.
Jaahnavi (23), who completed her graduation in Adoni, and moved to the United States to pursue her Master’s degree, was killed in 2023 after being hit by a police patrol vehicle allegedly driven negligently in Seattle. The incident sparked widespread outrage, particularly after controversial remarks by a police officer appeared to belittle the value of her life. Refusing to remain silent, her family initiated legal proceedings against the officers involved, Kevin Dave and Daniel Auderer. After a prolonged three-year legal battle, Seattle authorities agreed to compensate the family.
“Jaahnavi death was deeply tragic. We hope this financial support brings some relief to her loved ones,” attorney Erika said following the settlement.
However, during TNIE visit, it became evident that relief remains a distant emotion for the family. Just days before the compensation news gained prominence, Jaahnavi’s father Srikanth passed away due to a heart attack.
A head constable, he reportedly collapsed at Guntakal railway station while preparing to travel by auto. Relatives said he died without knowing that justice in the form of a historic settlement had finally been secured for his daughter.
“He waited for justice for three years. It is painful that he could not hear the final verdict,” a close relative said.
Villagers expressed disbelief at the back-to-back tragedies. “We are still unable to digest what Jaahnavi’s family has gone through,” a neighbour remarked.
In Adoni, where Jaahnavi’s mother Vijayalakshmi now lives in a rented house with her younger daughter, the atmosphere was equally grim.
Curtains remained drawn, and family members declined to speak at length. Adoni Sub-Collector Ajay Kumar stated that he had not received any official communication regarding the compensation. “If we receive directions from the government, we will discuss the matter with the family and take appropriate steps. At present, I have no comments,” he said.
Similarly, Adoni DSP Hemalatha said she got the news but there is no official confirmation yet.