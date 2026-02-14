Grief overshadows compensation as Jaahnavi's family faces double tragedy

KURNOOL: Even as global attention remains fixed on the Rs 262 crore compensation announced by the city of Seattle in the tragic death of Indian girl Jaahnavi Kandula, the ground reality in her native Kumbhalanur Camp village in Kowthalam mandal of Kurnool district, and at Adoni where her mother is living in a rented house, paints a far more sombre picture.

The continuing grief and emotional devastation within the family came to light during a visit by TNIE to Kumbhalanur Camp, and later to Adoni on Friday.

In Kumbhalanur Camp, there are no signs of relief over the reported $29 million settlement. Instead, neighbours and relatives spoke in hushed tones about the double tragedy that struck the family. The villagers said they had only learnt about the compensation through media reports.