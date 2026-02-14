LiDAR survey on Godavari delta system launched

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A prestigious LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) survey on the Godavari Delta System (GDS), the lifeline of the combined Godavari districts, commenced in Godavvari delta. The state government has allocated Rs 13.42 crore for this advanced survey to assess the delta system and plan future interventions.

IIC Technologies has been finalised as the contractor for executing the project. As part of the preparatory work, around 200 Ground Control Points (GCPs) were recently established across the survey area.

Since the survey is being conducted using an aircraft, necessary permissions were obtained on February 4 from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Airports Authority of India. The aircraft arrived at Rajamahendravaram Airport and began the aerial operations.

The survey will be carried out from an altitude of about 3,500 feet.

The aircraft is operated by a pilot and co-pilot, along with a key aerial LiDAR sensor operator.

Using data collected from the ground control points, detailed information on canals, embankments, agricultural fields, and the Godavari river will be captured through high-resolution sensors.

If weather conditions remain favourable, the survey is expected to be completed within three weeks.