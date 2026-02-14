Maha Shivaratri pilgrim rush in AP's Srisailam displaces tigers, leopard in Nallamala forests

KURNOOL: The massive influx of pilgrims for Maha Shivaratri at Srisailam through forest routes has led to wildlife displacement in the Nallamala forests, with three tigers and one leopard moving from core habitats to fringe areas due to human disturbance, according to NSTR Field Director and Chief Conservator of Forests B Vijaya Kumar.

Speaking on arrangements at the Gundla Brahmes waram Sanctuary in the Nagarjunasagar–Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR), Kumar said increased pilgrim activity was pushing wildlife out of natural habitats. Forest authorities are monitoring animal movement to ensure both pilgrim safety and wildlife protection.

As per Supreme Court orders dated November 17, 2025, private vehicles are prohibited in the core and inviolate zones of the GBM Tiger Reserve. Only foot pilgrims are allowed entry from morning to evening.

Screening of devotees is being conducted at Maddimadugu, Papinenipalli, Diguvamitta, Velugodu, and Narayanapuram entry points to prevent banned single-use plastics and inflammable materials.

The ban on single-use plastic is enforced under Andhra Pradesh Government GO No. 81 (E, F, S & T). Pilgrims have been instructed not to play music, create loud noise, light fires, or disturb forests and wildlife, in line with the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Drinking water facilities have been arranged at entry points and along the route, while medical services are available at GBM. Forest officials are assisting lawful pilgrims to ensure a safe and peaceful Maha Shivaratri.