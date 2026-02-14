Mallikarjuna Swamy, Bramaramba Devi Kalyanotsavam to take place on Maha Shivaratri in Srisailam temple

KURNOOL: The Srisaila Devasthanam authorities have made all arrangements to conduct Kalyanotsavam of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bramaramba Devi on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri to be organized Sunday midnight.

It is the main event of the eleven-day celebrations on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri in Srisailam. Nandi Vahana Seva for the presiding deities will be held at 7 pm on Maha Sivaratri Day.

"Lingodbhava Rudrabhishekam and Pagalankarana will be performed at 10 pm, and later Kalyanotsavam will be organised at midnight on a grand note as per the tradition," temple executive officer M Srinivasa Rao said.

Nearly 15 lakh devotees have arrived at the Srisailam shrine during the Brahmotsavams and have had dharshan, and at least 3 lakh pilgrims halted at the temple town to perform Shivaratri Jagarana on Sunday night.