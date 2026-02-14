Two held for gold theft in Vizianagaram

VIZIANAGARAM: Vizianagaram police on Friday arrested two notorious thieves in connection with the robbery case and recovered gold and silver articles worth Rs 80 lakhs.

SP AR Damodar told the media that the police have recovered 450 grams gold ornaments 350 grams silver articles worth Rs 80 lakh and seized three cell phones and one two-wheeler from the accused.

On receiving a complaint from Janapureddy Venkataramana of Boddam village about the robbery, Vepada police launched an investigation and identified that Pilla Nukaraju (35) and Pecheti Upendra (26) of Anakapalli as the offenders. The duo were involved in 23 theft cases, while Upendra was involved in five murder cases and was released from jail recently.