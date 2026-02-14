VMRDA accelerates road projects to ease NH-16 congestion

VISAKHAPATNAM: Construction on seven priority Master Plan roads is progressing at a brisk pace, according to a status report from Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA). These infrastructure upgrades are not just to provide systematic access to the upcoming Bhogapuram International Airport.
The primary objective of this infrastructure development is the de-congestion of National Highway 16 (NH-16). By establishing a network of arterial roads, the VMRDA aims to provide alternative routes for commuters from Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam.
The Thimmapuram to Marikivalasa stretch (Road No. 10) serves as the benchmark for the project, having achieved full completion. This 6.3 km road, built to a width of 30 metres, is currently fully operational. Progress is also noted on the Boyapalem to Kapuluppada (Road No. 7) corridor, which has reached over 50% physical completion following the finalisation of tenders.
In the mid-stages of development, the Tallavalasa to Kothavalasa (Road No. 5) route has achieved 36% completion. Officials have successfully secured 87% of the necessary Right of Way (ROW) and landowner consents, with a projected completion date of May 22, 2026. Similarly, the Adavivaram to Sontyam (Road No. 12) corridor is 33% complete. While tenders are finalised, work on certain sections is currently awaiting clearance from the Forest Department.
Several projects are currently navigating the early phases of civil work or administrative approval. The Vepagunta to Juttada (Road No. 14) road recently commenced ground-level activities following the award of contracts. The Vepagunta to Pinagadi (Road No. 15) project is being executed in segments, with a portion currently awaiting Administrative Sanction (AS) from the TR&B department. Finally, the Bheemili to Dorathota Junction (Road No. 6) remains in the pre-tendering phase, pending final financial sanction from government.
Commissioner Tej Bharat and VMRDA Chairperson MV Pranav Gopal emphasised that the majority of these projects are targeted for completion between May and June 2026, ensuring that the road network is fully integrated by the time commercial flight operations begin at Bhogapuram.