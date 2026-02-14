VMRDA accelerates road projects to ease NH-16 congestion

VISAKHAPATNAM: Construction on seven priority Master Plan roads is progressing at a brisk pace, according to a status report from Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA). These infrastructure upgrades are not just to provide systematic access to the upcoming Bhogapuram International Airport.

The primary objective of this infrastructure development is the de-congestion of National Highway 16 (NH-16). By establishing a network of arterial roads, the VMRDA aims to provide alternative routes for commuters from Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam.

The Thimmapuram to Marikivalasa stretch (Road No. 10) serves as the benchmark for the project, having achieved full completion. This 6.3 km road, built to a width of 30 metres, is currently fully operational. Progress is also noted on the Boyapalem to Kapuluppada (Road No. 7) corridor, which has reached over 50% physical completion following the finalisation of tenders.