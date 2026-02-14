Will we remain silent if CM’s mother is insulted? asks Andhra minister Nara Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh condemned former minister Ambati Rambabu for allegedly insulting the mother of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. “Will we remain silent if the Chief Minister’s mother is insulted?” he questioned.

During the discussion on Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s Address in the Legislative Council on Friday, Lokesh refuted allegations made by YSRCP leaders, including Leader of Opposition in the Council Botcha Satyanarayana and YSRCP MLC Bommireddy Israel, who claimed that Ambati Rambabu’s arrest reflected a deterioration of law and order in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Lokesh said that Ambati Rambabu had insulted the Chief Minister’s mother and demanded a clear answer on whether this was true or not. “One must carefully examine the words used by Ambati Rambabu. If the Chief Minister’s mother is insulted, should we simply let it go? We must respect women. That responsibility lies with all of us. Whether inside or outside the House, it is our collective duty to respect women,” he stated.