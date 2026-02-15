VIJAYAWADA: The State government has given a strong push to the health sector in the 2026-27 Budget, announcing an allocation of Rs 19,306 crore for the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department. This represents a 9.5 percent increase (Rs 1,669 crore) over the revised estimates of the current year, which stood at Rs 17,637.24 crore.

In his Budget speech, the Finance Minister noted that the previous government had left liabilities of Rs 6,486 crore in the health sector, most of which have now been cleared.

“We believe that prevention is central to sustainable health care. Preventive health care significantly reduces out-of-pocket expenditure on health needs,” he stressed.

The Finance Minister also highlighted reforms under Project Sanjeevani, including a citizen health screening pilot in Kuppam that covered 41 diagnostic tests, screened 63,867 individuals, and identified over 6,300 high-risk cases.

According to the budget document, the Health Department ranks fourth among departmental allocations—after Education, BC Welfare, and Panchayat Raj & Rural Development—accounting for 5.81 percent of the total budget.

Of the Rs 19,306 crore allocated, Rs 16,244.39 crore is earmarked for revenue expenditure and Rs 3,061.65 crore for capital expenditure.

Under PM-ABHIM, the state has allocated Rs 838 crore, nearly 99 pwexwnr higher than last year’s revised estimate of Rs 421.38 crore. These funds will be used for critical care block units, village health clinics, public health labs, and other infrastructure development.

Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav welcomed the Budget, saying it reflects the government’s commitment to welfare and development.