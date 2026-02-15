AP Budget 2026-27: Rs 51,012 crore earmarked for BC welfare

VIJAYAWADA: The State government proposed considerable allocations towards the welfare sector in the budget for 2026 - 27. While a whopping Rs 51,012 crore was earmarked for the BC component, Rs 20,644 crore for the SC component, Rs 9,190 crore for the ST component, Rs 6,090 crore for the welfare of Minority communities, Rs 4,582 crore allocated for Women, Children, Differently Abled and Senior Citizens Welfare Department.
Out of the total Rs 51,020 crore budgetary allocations proposed towards the Backward Classes Component in the budget, a total of Rs 23,324 crore earmarked for Backward Classes Welfare Department.
Stating that the budgetary allocations once again proved the commitment of the coalition government towards the welfare and upliftment of the people of Backward Classes, BC Welfare Minister S Savitha said that while Rs 47,456 crore was allocated for BC component in 2025 - 26, it was enhanced to 51,021 crore for 2026 - 27 fiscal. She said that Rs 10,669 crore would be spent on the welfare of Economically Weaker Sections.
She thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav for the huge budgetary allocations for the welfare of BCs.
She said that the budgetary allocations to the welfare sector are being enhanced year-by-year after the formation of the coalition government.
Savitha claimed that no such allocations were made to the welfare of BCs even in the combined Andhra Pradesh.
Thanking Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for allocating Rs 20,644 crore for SC component, Social Welfare Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjanyea Swamy said that the budgetary allocations proved the sincerity of the coalition government towards the welfare of SCs. He welcomed the allocation of Rs 300 crore for infrastructure in social welfare hostels.
Minister for Tribal Welfare and Women and Child Welfare Gummadi Sandhya Rani thanked the Chief Minister for allocating Rs 9,190 crore to the welfare of STs and Rs 4,582 crore the welfare of women and children.