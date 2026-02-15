AP Budget 2026-27: Rs 51,012 crore earmarked for BC welfare

VIJAYAWADA: The State government proposed considerable allocations towards the welfare sector in the budget for 2026 - 27. While a whopping Rs 51,012 crore was earmarked for the BC component, Rs 20,644 crore for the SC component, Rs 9,190 crore for the ST component, Rs 6,090 crore for the welfare of Minority communities, Rs 4,582 crore allocated for Women, Children, Differently Abled and Senior Citizens Welfare Department.

Out of the total Rs 51,020 crore budgetary allocations proposed towards the Backward Classes Component in the budget, a total of Rs 23,324 crore earmarked for Backward Classes Welfare Department.

Stating that the budgetary allocations once again proved the commitment of the coalition government towards the welfare and upliftment of the people of Backward Classes, BC Welfare Minister S Savitha said that while Rs 47,456 crore was allocated for BC component in 2025 - 26, it was enhanced to 51,021 crore for 2026 - 27 fiscal. She said that Rs 10,669 crore would be spent on the welfare of Economically Weaker Sections.