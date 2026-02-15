AP budget 2026 boosts education with Rs 32,308 crore for schools

VIJAYAWADA: The Education department being monitored under the leadership of the Minister for HRD and IT got substantial funding allocations in the budget for 2026-27.

While a huge amount of Rs 32,308 crore was earmarked for School Education Department of which Rs 1,500 crore is proposed for overhauling the infrastructure in government schools, Rs 2,567 crore for Higher Education Department and another Rs 1,232 crore was allocated for Skill Development and Training Department.

Presenting the Budget in the Assembly on Saturday, Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav said, “Education is not just about buildings, syllabi, or examinations. It is about hope in the eye of a mother who believes her child will live a better life. It is about the determination of a rural student dreaming of becoming a doctor, engineer, teacher, or civil servant. Our government sees education not as an administrative responsibility, but as a moral commitment. For us, building schools means building the future. Under the leadership of Nara Lokesh, the education in Andhra Pradesh is becoming outcome focused where the children are getting equipped to compete in the global arena.”