AP Budget 2026–27 signals shift to growth, welfare continuity, say ministers

VIJAYAWADA: Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar said the AP Budget 2026-27 marks a decisive shift from financial distress to sustained development.

He was responding to the budget presented for the third time by Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav in the Assembly, with a total outlay of Rs 3.32 lakh crore. He said the government’s development focus is evident from the 16% increase in capital expenditure, which has risen from Rs 39,498 crore last year to Rs 53,917 crore in the current budget. He also highlighted the sharp growth in tax revenues from Rs 98,025 crore to Rs 1,25,846 crore as a clear indicator of economic revival.

He praised the government for continuing welfare initiatives under the Super Six schemes without dilution, including the Deepam scheme, free bus travel for women, Talliki Vandanam, and NTR Bharosa pensions.

Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh said the NDA government is committed to transforming the State into a world-class tourism destination. He welcomed the allocation of Rs 439 crore for tourism and culture, stating that the funds would be utilised for branding, promotion, marketing and events.