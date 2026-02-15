AP Budget: Home dept gets record Rs 9,165 crore; smart policing labs, AI-based projects on anvil

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has earmarked a record Rs 9,165 crore for the Home Department in the 2026-27 State Budget, the highest-ever allocation for the sector. There is an increase of 7 per cent of budget allocation against the previous year with Rs 8,570 crore for the Home department.

The budget was presented in the Assembly on Saturday by Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav, with a strong focus on police modernisation, cybercrime prevention, fire services, prisons, and correctional services. “I propose an allocation of Rs 9,165 crore to the Home Department for the financial year 2026-27,” Payyavula Keshav said.

Presenting the budget, Keshav reiterated that the TDP -led NDA coalition government is committed to the safety of the public and their properties. To tackle the rising incidence of cybercrime, the government announced the establishment of at least one dedicated cybercrime police station in every district. The police department will also receive 3,000 new vehicles to enhance mobility and response capabilities.

Keshav criticised the previous regime, alleging that neglect of the police force had led to demoralisation, inefficiency, and the unchecked growth of lawlessness and narcotics. He said the current government is committed to restoring the dignity and effectiveness of the police force through comprehensive reforms and welfare measures.

Highlighting the role of police personnel who work round the clock during emergencies, disasters, festivals and public events, the Finance Minister said the government holds their service and sacrifice in the highest regard. He announced a series of initiatives, including the setting up of Smart Policing Labs, AI-based projects, advanced communication and security equipment, and expanded use of CCTV cameras and drones.