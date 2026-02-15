AP Budget: Home dept gets record Rs 9,165 crore; smart policing labs, AI-based projects on anvil

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has earmarked a record Rs 9,165 crore for the Home Department in the 2026-27 State Budget, the highest-ever allocation for the sector. There is an increase of 7 per cent of budget allocation against the previous year with Rs 8,570 crore for the Home department.
The budget was presented in the Assembly on Saturday by Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav, with a strong focus on police modernisation, cybercrime prevention, fire services, prisons, and correctional services. “I propose an allocation of Rs 9,165 crore to the Home Department for the financial year 2026-27,” Payyavula Keshav said.
Presenting the budget, Keshav reiterated that the TDP -led NDA coalition government is committed to the safety of the public and their properties. To tackle the rising incidence of cybercrime, the government announced the establishment of at least one dedicated cybercrime police station in every district. The police department will also receive 3,000 new vehicles to enhance mobility and response capabilities.
Keshav criticised the previous regime, alleging that neglect of the police force had led to demoralisation, inefficiency, and the unchecked growth of lawlessness and narcotics. He said the current government is committed to restoring the dignity and effectiveness of the police force through comprehensive reforms and welfare measures.
Highlighting the role of police personnel who work round the clock during emergencies, disasters, festivals and public events, the Finance Minister said the government holds their service and sacrifice in the highest regard. He announced a series of initiatives, including the setting up of Smart Policing Labs, AI-based projects, advanced communication and security equipment, and expanded use of CCTV cameras and drones.
He further elaborated that the government has allocated 94 acres for setting up a new AP Police Academy and proposed Rs 15 crore this year to begin construction.
Four new India Reserve APSP battalions will be raised in Srikakulam, Rajamahendravaram, Prakasam and Chittoor districts, with 3,920 posts sanctioned. To improve the police-population ratio, 5,757 stipendiary cadet trainee constables have been recruited, with their monthly stipend during training increased threefold from Rs 4,500 to Rs 12,000.
Nearly Rs 500 crore has been released to clear pending TA, DA, leave-related dues and medical reimbursements of police personnel. A Group Personal Accident Insurance scheme providing free coverage ranging from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 45 lakh, from constable to DGP rank, has also been revived.
The Finance Minister said the ganja menace, which had spread over the last five years, is being curbed through the special wing EAGLE with the support of drone surveillance. For women’s safety, the ‘Shakti App’ has been launched, promising a response within seven minutes and strict action against offenders.
As part of fire services modernisation, 17 new fire stations will be established, along with procurement of state-of-the-art fire and rescue vehicles and strengthening of the State Fire Training Centre.
Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha said the government is committed to restoring the dignity of the police, which was damaged during the previous regime.
She announced that 3,000 new vehicles would soon be provided to the police department.