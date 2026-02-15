AP Budget pragmatic, aligns with CM Naidu's Swarna Andhra Vision 2047

The State Budget for 2026-27 is pragmatic, welfare-oriented, and guided by a long-term development vision. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s commitment towards achieving Swarna Andhra Vision 2047 is clearly reflected in the policy direction, and sectoral priorities outlined in the budget.
Despite the challenging fiscal deficit, the government has made sincere efforts to balance welfare commitments with growth-oriented investments. In the present context, containing the fiscal deficit remains the most critical priority, and fiscal discipline must continue alongside development.
The emphasis on agriculture, horticulture, primary education, irrigation, infrastructure, industrial development, and economic region corridors demonstrates a structured roadmap for sustainable and inclusive growth. Investments in these sectors will create multiplier effects across the economy.
There should be focused attention on development of the Rare Earths Corridor, early completion of MSME Parks, positioning Andhra Pradesh as a horticulture and plantation hub, fast-tracking industrial corridor and economic regions development.
The government should also actively lobby and mobilise funds under various schemes announced in the Union Budget to ease fiscal pressure and accelerate implementation.
Industry is expecting additional measures such as the announcement of an escrow account mechanism for timely release of grants and subsidies, along with higher allocations for infrastructure and industrial development to boost investor confidence.
Overall, the budget reflects a balanced approach combining welfare and development, with a clear strategic direction for long-term economic transformation. The strategy rests on infrastructure-led wealth creation. The budget marks a decisive shift towards infrastructure-driven economic expansion while maintaining tight fiscal discipline.
With a total budget outlay Rs 3.32 lakh crore, the State has balanced growth ambitions with financial stability, reinforcing investor confidence in Andhra Pradesh’s long-term development trajectory.
We have identified three regions, including Visakhapatnam, Amaravati and Tirupati as the key growth engines of Andhra Pradesh.
The budget aligns closely with the State’s long-term Swarna Andhra @2047 Vision, which aims to transform Andhra Pradesh into a high-income, globally competitive economy by India’s centenary year of Independence.
Potluri Bhaskara Rao, President, AP Chambers