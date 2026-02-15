AP Budget pragmatic, aligns with CM Naidu's Swarna Andhra Vision 2047

The State Budget for 2026-27 is pragmatic, welfare-oriented, and guided by a long-term development vision. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s commitment towards achieving Swarna Andhra Vision 2047 is clearly reflected in the policy direction, and sectoral priorities outlined in the budget.

Despite the challenging fiscal deficit, the government has made sincere efforts to balance welfare commitments with growth-oriented investments. In the present context, containing the fiscal deficit remains the most critical priority, and fiscal discipline must continue alongside development.

The emphasis on agriculture, horticulture, primary education, irrigation, infrastructure, industrial development, and economic region corridors demonstrates a structured roadmap for sustainable and inclusive growth. Investments in these sectors will create multiplier effects across the economy.

There should be focused attention on development of the Rare Earths Corridor, early completion of MSME Parks, positioning Andhra Pradesh as a horticulture and plantation hub, fast-tracking industrial corridor and economic regions development.

The government should also actively lobby and mobilise funds under various schemes announced in the Union Budget to ease fiscal pressure and accelerate implementation.