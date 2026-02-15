AP government forms SIT to probe APPSC Group-I exam irregularities, report due by March 16

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Saturday issued orders constituting a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the irregularities in the evaluation and recruitment of APPSC Group-I posts.

It may be recalled that the Andhra Pradesh HC had ordered the government to constitute an SIT to probe alleged irregularities in the evaluation of answer scripts of the APPSC Group-1 Mains Examination on Wednesday. A division bench comprising Justice Battu Devanand and Justice Avadhani Harinath Sharma directed the government to form a fresh SIT or reconstitute the existing one, headed by an officer not below ADGP rank.

DGP Harish Kumar Gupta and Chief Secretary K Vijayanand held a meeting and appointed APCID Chief Dr Ravi Shankar Ayyannar as the head of the SIT and K Chakravarthi (SP-EOW) as a member of the SIT.

The GO said the SIT may co-opt any officer from any department of the government for the purpose of investigation and the concerned department of the Government shall depute such officer to the SIT for the time period as is required. The SIT shall function with powers of probe under the BNSS, 2023.

“The SIT shall submit its report to the High Court on or before March 16,” reads the GO.

SIT was directed to verify whether answer scripts of selected candidates were securely preserved and whether any tampering had taken place.