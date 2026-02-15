AP unveils record Rs 53,752 crore agriculture budget; boosts farmer welfare, rural development

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has unveiled a massive Rs 53,752.12 crore Agriculture budget for 2026–27, marking one of the largest allocations for the farm sector in the State’s history. The budget reflects a comprehensive approach aimed at improving farmer welfare, strengthening allied sectors, ensuring water security, providing free agricultural power, and promoting long-term agricultural sustainability.

The Agriculture Budget was presented by the Minister concerned, Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, in the Legislative Assembly, while Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad tabled it in the Legislative Council on Saturday.

Out of the total outlay, the Agriculture Department alone received Rs 12,152.32 crore, underlining the government’s focus on enhancing farm incomes and accelerating rural economic development. A significant portion of this allocation has been earmarked for the flagship Annadata Sukhibhava scheme, under which Rs 6,600 crore has been provided for the 2026–27 financial year. This represents an increase of Rs 290.56 crore compared to the previous year’s allocation of Rs 6,309.44 crore.

The government has placed strong emphasis on allied agricultural sectors. The Horticulture Department has been allotted Rs 1,123.86 crore, including Rs 204 crore exclusively for oil palm plantations and Rs 475 crore for micro-irrigation projects aimed at improving water-use efficiency. The Sericulture Department received Rs 95.87 crore to support silk farmers and enhance productivity.

The Marketing Department was allocated Rs 515.39 crore, with Rs 500 crore earmarked for the Price Stabilisation Fund. The Cooperation Department received Rs 209.30 crore.