AP unveils record Rs 53,752 crore agriculture budget; boosts farmer welfare, rural development

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has unveiled a massive Rs 53,752.12 crore Agriculture budget for 2026–27, marking one of the largest allocations for the farm sector in the State’s history. The budget reflects a comprehensive approach aimed at improving farmer welfare, strengthening allied sectors, ensuring water security, providing free agricultural power, and promoting long-term agricultural sustainability.
The Agriculture Budget was presented by the Minister concerned, Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, in the Legislative Assembly, while Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad tabled it in the Legislative Council on Saturday.
Out of the total outlay, the Agriculture Department alone received Rs 12,152.32 crore, underlining the government’s focus on enhancing farm incomes and accelerating rural economic development. A significant portion of this allocation has been earmarked for the flagship Annadata Sukhibhava scheme, under which Rs 6,600 crore has been provided for the 2026–27 financial year. This represents an increase of Rs 290.56 crore compared to the previous year’s allocation of Rs 6,309.44 crore.
The government has placed strong emphasis on allied agricultural sectors. The Horticulture Department has been allotted Rs 1,123.86 crore, including Rs 204 crore exclusively for oil palm plantations and Rs 475 crore for micro-irrigation projects aimed at improving water-use efficiency. The Sericulture Department received Rs 95.87 crore to support silk farmers and enhance productivity.
The Marketing Department was allocated Rs 515.39 crore, with Rs 500 crore earmarked for the Price Stabilisation Fund. The Cooperation Department received Rs 209.30 crore.
The Animal Husbandry Department was allotted Rs 1,121.26 crore to promote dairy development and livestock-based livelihoods. For the welfare of livestock farmers, especially Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and economically weaker sections, the government has proposed the construction of 50,000 Gokulams across the State during 2026–27. To ensure fodder availability, perennial fodder cultivation over 2.65 lakh acres will be taken up with 100 per cent subsidy.
To protect stray cattle, five goshalas per district will be constructed at a unit cost of Rs 10 lakh each under the Employment Guarantee Scheme. An allocation of Rs 22 crore has been made for fodder security and subsidised supply of livestock equipment. The proposal also includes repair of 380 veterinary hospitals and construction of 400 new hospitals, besides introduction of the Go-Aadhaar Scheme for livestock identification.
The Fisheries Department received Rs 523.52 crore for schemes such as Matsyakara Sevalo, Agricultural education and research received significant attention in the budget. Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University was allocated Rs 504.11 crore, with special focus on developing high-yield crop varieties and establishing new Krishi Vigyan Kendras in Kuppam, Bapatla, Palnadu, and Vijayanagaram. The Dr YSR Horticultural University received Rs 97.99 crore, Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University was allotted Rs 163.01 crore, and the Andhra Pradesh Fisheries University received Rs 39.20 crore.
A major highlight of the budget is the substantial allocation for free agricultural electricity. The government has provided Rs 13,722 crore towards agricultural power subsidy for the 2026–27 financial year. Under the Free Agriculture Power Scheme, about 22.5 lakh agricultural pump sets across the State are being supplied with nine hours of continuous free electricity every day. As of December 31, 2025, subsidy expenditure under the scheme stood at Rs 13,241.17 crore.