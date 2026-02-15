It is a better budget, much better ones in coming years: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said the NDA government presented a better budget under the existing circumstances, much better ones will be introduced in the coming years.

In an informal interaction with mediapersons in the lobby of the Assembly on Saturday, the Chief Minister observed that recovering from the destruction caused by the previous YSRCP regime will take more time, and now the State is getting back on track.

“Though low revenue and high expenditure are a legacy we inherited, we are managing the situation with the cooperation from the Union government,” he said, and underscored the need for generating higher income from agriculture and also increasing revenue from the services sector.

The Chief Minister said the coalition government has transformed the face of Rayalaseema with the allocation of Rs 30,000 crore in the present budget to develop the region as a horticulture hub.

“There were instances like lack of even drinking water for cattle, and also transporting fodder and water through trains to feed cattle in Rayalaseema in the past. Under such circumstances, we have made sincere efforts and supplied adequate water to the parched regions through the Handri - Neeva project. This transformed Rayalaseema into an horticultural hub. Today, fruits from Rayalaseema are among the best in the country. Pomegranates grown there have a strong demand,” Naidu highlighted.

Mentioning that Amaravati capital city will take shape in three years, he said steps have been taken to connect Amaravati’s roads to national highways. With increased connectivity, traffic to Amaravati will increase, and so will revenues, he said. While the Western Bypass has already improved access to Amaravati, the capital city will have more accessibility after the completion of the Inner Ring Road and Outer Ring Road, Naidu said.