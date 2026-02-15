'It is a bundle of lies and a numbers illusion': YSRCP on AP budget

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRCP has launched a scathing attack on the State Budget for 2026-27, dismissing it as a “bundle of lies” and a “numbers illusion” that hides more than it reveals. Senior leaders Buggana Rajendranath and Botcha Satyanarayana led the criticism, accusing the coalition government of fudging figures, ignoring welfare promises, and pushing the State deeper into debt.

Former Finance Minister Buggana said the budget format itself was altered to conceal comparative data and financial discipline. He alleged that tall claims on growth were not backed by revenue figures, pointing to discrepancies in schemes like Jal Jeevan Mission, where the State claimed higher spending than the Centre.

He warned that the yawning gap between last year’s revenue and revised estimates raises doubts about how the government will manage in the final quarter. “Not a single poll promise has been fulfilled while loans have crossed Rs 3 lakh crore, yet this does not reflect anywhere in the budget,” he said, adding that farmers, students, women and unemployed youth were left out of consideration.

Opposition Leader in Legislative Council Botcha, addressing the media at the Assembly, described the Rs 3.32 lakh crore budget as a “numbers illusion” filled with self-praise, and blame on previous regime.