MA&UD: AP capital Amaravati gets lion’s share of Rs 6,000 crore

VIJAYAWADA: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department has been allocated Rs 14,538.67 crore in the state budget for 2026–27, maintaining its 4.3 percent share of the total state expenditure of Rs 3,32,205.33 crore. The allocation marks a 4.87 percent increase over the previous year, with a strong emphasis on capital spending.

Of the total outlay, Rs 9,650.03 crore (66.38 percent) has been earmarked for capital expenditure, while Rs 4,888.64 crore (33.62 percent) is for revenue expenditure. The capital-heavy structure reflects the government’s focus on infrastructure creation, particularly in urban development and housing.

The Amaravati Capital City Development Project dominates the department’s allocation, receiving Rs 6,000 crore. Loans to APCRDA (Rs 836.30 crore) and APTIDCO (Rs 850 crore) further strengthen capital flows.

Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav, in his budget speech, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting the development of people’s capital Amaravati and also initiating the process to introduce legislation to accord statutory status to Amaravati as the permanent capital of Andhra Pradesh.

“Works are advancing at a rapid pace as funds have been tied up in a self-sustaining model from various financial institutions.

We have given administrative sanction for 97 works worth Rs 57,868 crore. This speaks volumes about the commitment of our government to build our people’s capital Amaravati,” he said.