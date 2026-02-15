Rs 18,223 crore allocated to Water Resources dept in AP Budget; focus on stalled proejcts to be stepped up

VIJAYAWADA: The state government has earmarked Rs 18,223.67 crore for the Water Resources Department in the 2026–27 Budget, signalling its emphasis on irrigation and water security.

This allocation is Rs 3,471.99 crore higher than the revised estimates of the previous year (Rs 14,751.68 crore), underscoring the government’s push to accelerate stalled projects and strengthen resilience against climate variability.

Of the total outlay, a massive Rs 17,424 crore has been set aside for capital expenditure, while Rs 799.67 crore is for revenue expenditure. The capital-heavy structure reflects the government’s focus on long-term infrastructure creation rather than recurring costs.

Presenting the budget, Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav declared irrigation as central to the State’s growth strategy. “Every drop stored, every canal restored, and every acre brought under assured irrigation transforms lives. Our policy is not just about constructing projects—it is about creating long-term water security for generations,” he said.

The minister blamed the previous regime for leaving several projects stalled due to unpaid bills and poor maintenance. He credited Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for reviving irrigation works, citing the successful lifting of 45 TMC of Krishna water through AVR Handri-Neeva, which has improved access in Rayalaseema.