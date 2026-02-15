Rs 18,223 crore allocated to Water Resources dept in AP Budget; focus on stalled proejcts to be stepped up

VIJAYAWADA: The state government has earmarked Rs 18,223.67 crore for the Water Resources Department in the 2026–27 Budget, signalling its emphasis on irrigation and water security.
This allocation is Rs 3,471.99 crore higher than the revised estimates of the previous year (Rs 14,751.68 crore), underscoring the government’s push to accelerate stalled projects and strengthen resilience against climate variability.
Of the total outlay, a massive Rs 17,424 crore has been set aside for capital expenditure, while Rs 799.67 crore is for revenue expenditure. The capital-heavy structure reflects the government’s focus on long-term infrastructure creation rather than recurring costs.
Presenting the budget, Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav declared irrigation as central to the State’s growth strategy. “Every drop stored, every canal restored, and every acre brought under assured irrigation transforms lives. Our policy is not just about constructing projects—it is about creating long-term water security for generations,” he said.
The minister blamed the previous regime for leaving several projects stalled due to unpaid bills and poor maintenance. He credited Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for reviving irrigation works, citing the successful lifting of 45 TMC of Krishna water through AVR Handri-Neeva, which has improved access in Rayalaseema.
On Polavaram, he noted that Rs 5,000 crore of pending bills have been cleared, the diaphragm wall has reached 91% completion, and overall progress has crossed 60%.
According to budget documents, Polavaram alone has been allocated Rs 6,105 crore, while other major irrigation projects together received Rs 9,906 crore. Regional allocations include Rs 3,160.41 crore for Anantapur, Rs 479.56 crore for Kurnool, and Rs 1,003.73 crore for the Krishna Delta system. Minor irrigation schemes were allotted Rs 870.76 crore.
Keshav also highlighted plans to link Polavaram with Nallamala Sagar to R’seema, while the proposed global horticulture hub in the region will rely on irrigation support.
With sizeable allocations across flagship and regional projects, the irrigation budget reflects the government’s determination to secure water resources, revive stalled works, and build resilience against climate change.