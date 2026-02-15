South Star Rail launches 13-day summer tourist trains to Kashmir Valley, Vaishno Devi from April 11

VIJAYAWADA: South Star Rail, India’s first private sector service provider under the Bharat Gaurav Train initiative of Indian Railways, in collaboration with the award-winning Tour Times, has announced two summer special tourist trains: the Kashmir Valley Holiday Special and the Vaishno Devi Holiday Special. Both are 13-day all-inclusive package tours commencing on April 11, with bookings now open.

Unlike regular trains, reservations for these services are not available on the IRCTC website. Interested travelers must book directly through Tour Times at 93550 21516 or via www.tourtimes.in.

The trains will board passengers from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with stops at Penukonda, Dharmavaram, Anantapur, Gooty, Dhone, Kurnool, Gadwal, Mahabubnagar, and Secunderabad.

The Kashmir Valley itinerary covers Agra, Srinagar, Sonmarg, Gulmarg, Amritsar, and Delhi, with fares starting at Rs 42,400 for Sleeper Class. The Vaishno Devi package includes Agra, Mathura, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Kurukshetra, Vaishno Devi, Amritsar, and Delhi, beginning at Rs 36,800.

Each train is equipped with all types of modern amenities including PA systems, onboard security, tour managers, travel insurance, hotel stays, sightseeing, transfers, and unlimited meals.

All passengers can avail the facilities of LTC/LFC also.