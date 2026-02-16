Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu, Bill Gates meet at state secretariat in Amaravati

AMARAVATI: Microsoft founder Bill Gates arrived at the state secretariat here on Monday, where he was received by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Later, the chief minister introduced his council of ministers, followed by an interaction with IT Minister Nara Lokesh, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and a few senior officials, an official release said.

"Welcome back, Mr Bill Gates! AP Welcomes Bill Gates," Naidu said in a post on 'X'.

Earlier, Gates was welcomed by Lokesh at Gannavaram Airport along with senior cabinet colleagues.

"Welcome to Amaravati, Mr Bill Gates.

It was a pleasure to receive the Chair of the Gates Foundation at Gannavaram Airport today," Lokesh said in a post on 'X'.

Accompanied by Andhra Pradesh ministers, Gates proceeded to the state secretariat for discussions on strengthening cooperation in health, agriculture, education and technology-driven governance initiatives.

Lokesh noted that Andhra Pradesh looks forward to working closely with the Gates Foundation to create scalable and impactful solutions for public welfare across sectors.