Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration, Urban Development Dept registers steady growth in revenue

VIJAYAWADA: As the financial year nears its close, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department has reported strong progress in revenue mobilisation, though challenges remain in meeting its ambitious Rs 2,610.48 crore target for 2025-26.

Principal Secretary (MAUD) S Suresh Kumar said property tax collections and the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) have performed well above expectations, while revenue from MIG layouts continues to lag. He emphasised that reforms in enforcement, technology integration, and citizen-friendly systems have been central to the department’s gains.

Property tax collection exceeds Rs 323.43 cr target

Property tax collection has surged to Rs 531.92 crore, far above the target of Rs 323.43 crore. Suresh Kumar attributed the success to a mix of enforcement drives and technology-enabled monitoring.

Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) have conducted intensive Demand–Collection–Balance reviews at city and ward levels, supported by daily dashboards.

Special recovery drives targeted high-arrear properties, including commercial establishments, while enforcement actions have been taken against persistent defaulters.

“The integration of auto-mutation and GIS mapping has allowed us to identify thousands of unassessed properties, which directly boosted collections,” Suresh Kumar said.

Auto-mutation in 17 corporations and 16 municipalities now updates property ownership automatically on registration, ending visits. Buyers pay fees and clear dues at sub-registrar offices. A statewide drone, GIS-based survey added Rs 560 crore by detecting under- and unassessed properties.