AP BJP President Madhav terms Budget a progressive roadmap for development of state

VIJAYAWADA: State BJP president PVN Madhav on Sunday described the 2026-27 State Budget as a progressive and forward-looking roadmap for the overall development of Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing an audio conference with BJP State spokespersons and media panelists, he said the budget presented by Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav reflects the core principles of wealth creation, development and welfare.

Madhav instructed party spokespersons to explain the State Budget to the public by integrating it with the Union Budget, enabling people to clearly understand the benefits of coordinated governance.

He also directed them to widely publicise the budget highlights through social media and mainstream media, showcasing the achievements of the ‘double-engine government’.

He noted that the budget proposes a record outlay of Rs 3.32 lakh crore with a targeted growth rate of 11.25 per cent, while restricting the revenue deficit to 1.86 per cent, reflecting fiscal discipline. Madhav said that under the leadership of PMi Modi and CM N Chandrababu Naidu, the State is witnessing a significant inflow of investments.

The budget prioritises industrial development with proposed investments of nearly $15 billion (Rs 1.35 lakh crore), including collaborations with global firms such as Google, and initiatives like Semiconductor Mission 2.0 and the Rare Earth Corridor.

A comprehensive Rs 30,000-crore plan has also been announced to develop Rayalaseema as a Global Horticulture Hub. Welcoming the creation of the AP Wealth Fund as a seed corpus for long-term growth, Madhav said welfare schemes such as NTR Bharosa, Anna Canteens and free power to farmers have been continued, with special focus on infrastructure, education and healthcare.