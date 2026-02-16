Decline in livestock raises concern in Anantapur

ANANTAPUR: Anantapur district is witnessing a sharp decline in livestock, particularly cows, bulls and buffaloes, raising concern among farmers. Preliminary data from the Animal Husbandry Department’s 2025 Livestock Census, yet to be officially released, shows a 10-12 per cent drop in cattle and buffalo numbers compared to the 2019 census.

The census, conducted every five years, reveals a steady fall in draught animals, while sheep, goats and poultry have registered notable growth. Officials attribute the decline in cattle and bullock populations to increasing mechanisation, with tractors replacing bullock-based farming. This shift has reduced the use of farmyard manure, forcing farmers to rely more on chemical fertilisers and pesticides. Native breeds are gradually disappearing, as dairy farmers prefer crossbred cows for higher milk yields.

Reduced fodder cultivation, and inadequate supply during summer have worsened the situation. Farmers also cite lack of insurance and poor milk prices as reasons for abandoning dairy farming.

In contrast, sheep numbers rose from 19.10 lakh in 2012 to 29.01 lakh in 2025, with Uravakonda division alone recording a 38 per cent increase. Goats grew from 3.44 lakh to 4.82 lakh, while poultry more than doubled from 10.05 lakh in 2019 to 21.54 lakh in 2025. Donkey and horse populations have declined sharply, pushing them toward near extinction in the district. Anantapur Joint Director G Premachand said fluctuations are natural.

“When milk production improves, cattle numbers may decline. The government will take necessary measures to enhance livestock,” he added.