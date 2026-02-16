Huge turnout for Maha Shivaratri in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam witnessed large gatherings on Sunday as devotees marked Maha Shivaratri at prominent Shiva temples and along the seafront at RK Beach. From 4 a.m., worshippers lit lamps, performed ‘Rudrabhishekam’ and offered special prayers to Lord Shiva.

The 41st Maha Kumbhabhishekam of Koti Lingalu was organised at RK Beach under the auspices of former Union minister T Subbarami Reddy. Popularly known as TSR, he has been conducting the annual ritual at the beach for the past 40 years with his own funds.

The event has drawn thousands of devotees each year. Subbarami Reddy performed Abhishekam between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., followed by ‘homam’ and ‘purnahuti’ in the afternoon. A spiritual meeting was scheduled at 5 p.m.

The programme began at 8 a.m. on Sunday and continued through the night, with devotees staying awake in prayer and fasting until Monday morning.