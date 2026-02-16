Huge turnout for Maha Shivaratri in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam witnessed large gatherings on Sunday as devotees marked Maha Shivaratri at prominent Shiva temples and along the seafront at RK Beach. From 4 a.m., worshippers lit lamps, performed ‘Rudrabhishekam’ and offered special prayers to Lord Shiva.
The 41st Maha Kumbhabhishekam of Koti Lingalu was organised at RK Beach under the auspices of former Union minister T Subbarami Reddy. Popularly known as TSR, he has been conducting the annual ritual at the beach for the past 40 years with his own funds.
The event has drawn thousands of devotees each year. Subbarami Reddy performed Abhishekam between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., followed by ‘homam’ and ‘purnahuti’ in the afternoon. A spiritual meeting was scheduled at 5 p.m.
The programme began at 8 a.m. on Sunday and continued through the night, with devotees staying awake in prayer and fasting until Monday morning.
A massive Shiva Lingam was installed at RK Beach for the occasion. According to organiser Basha, one crore and eight lakh Lingams have been installed as part of the ritual. Holy water brought from various rivers across the country was arranged for the Abhishekam. Devotees were allowed to perform the ritual themselves using prepared ‘kalashas’. ‘Rudrakshas’, turmeric-coated threads known as ‘pasupu thallu’ and ‘prasadam’ were distributed free of cost.
Organisers said nearly 50,000 people were expected to attend, especially as the festival coincided with a Sunday.
Beach Road saw heavy rush throughout the day, with many devotees also taking ritual sea baths, which hold spiritual significance on the Shivaratri day.
This year’s arrangements were made amid restrictions due to major naval events scheduled in the city from February 15 to 25, including the International Fleet Review 2026, Exercise MILAN 2026 and the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Conclave of Chiefs.