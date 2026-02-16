IFR 2026 in Visakhapatnam to showcase unity of world navies

VISAKHAPATNAM: “Unity does not always require sameness; it is often found in diversity.” This observation by Commander GK Sridharan from the Eastern Naval Command, sets the tone as friendly foreign navies have begun arriving in the ‘City of Destiny’ for the International Fleet Review (IFR) 2026.

In less than 48 hours, the waters off the Visakhapatnam shore will witness a historic convergence of world navies, transforming the horizon into a structured display of global cooperation. Warships from different nations, built in different shipyards, and flying different flags, will hold perfect alignment at sea.

While the casual observer may see a spectacle, the event conveys a deeper significance. “To those who understand the ocean, there will be a message: ‘Unity Through Uniforms,” Cdr Sridharan notes.

He maintains that the uniform is more than just fabric, colour or insignia. It is an identity that exemplifies responsibility and an unspoken code of conduct instantly recognised across navies. IFR brings this shared identity to the forefront. “While national identities may differ, those who safeguard the seas or otherwise are bound by remarkably similar and codified values,” he emphasises.