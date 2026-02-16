IFR 2026 in Visakhapatnam to showcase unity of world navies

VISAKHAPATNAM: “Unity does not always require sameness; it is often found in diversity.” This observation by Commander GK Sridharan from the Eastern Naval Command, sets the tone as friendly foreign navies have begun arriving in the ‘City of Destiny’ for the International Fleet Review (IFR) 2026.
In less than 48 hours, the waters off the Visakhapatnam shore will witness a historic convergence of world navies, transforming the horizon into a structured display of global cooperation. Warships from different nations, built in different shipyards, and flying different flags, will hold perfect alignment at sea.
While the casual observer may see a spectacle, the event conveys a deeper significance. “To those who understand the ocean, there will be a message: ‘Unity Through Uniforms,” Cdr Sridharan notes.
He maintains that the uniform is more than just fabric, colour or insignia. It is an identity that exemplifies responsibility and an unspoken code of conduct instantly recognised across navies. IFR brings this shared identity to the forefront. “While national identities may differ, those who safeguard the seas or otherwise are bound by remarkably similar and codified values,” he emphasises.
‘IFR 2026 fosters Indian ideal of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’
This unity will be equally visible ashore during the International City Parade at RK Beach.
As contingents from participating navies march together, their synchronised movements will reflect striking similarities despite their diverse origins.
“For citizens watching, it will be a vivid reminder that discipline and professionalism look the same, no matter the flag on the shoulder,” the Commander observes.
“The necessity of this unity stems from the nature of the ocean itself. Unlike land, which is carved by political boundaries, the high seas are a shared environment where mariners face similar challenges and rely on the same principles of seamanship. Mahatma Gandhi once observed ‘The ocean separates lands, not hearts. For those who serve at sea, this is not merely poetry but is a lived experience,” he points out.
In an era marked by geopolitical contests and climate-driven disasters, IFR 2026 underscores that maritime cooperation is essential rather than symbolic.
This trust becomes most critical during humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations. When naval assets arrive in crisis-hit regions, the uniform brings immediate assurance.
“In such moments, the uniform symbolises hope, order and compassion, while reassuring communities that help has arrived,” Cdr Sridharan adds.
Conducted alongside Exercise MILAN 2026 and the IONS Conclave of Chiefs, the event reflects India’s inclusive vision for maritime security
under the banner of MAHASAGAR. “At its heart, the event brings to life the ancient Indian ideal of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the world is one family. As ships sail in harmony and sailors assemble ashore, the message is intended to resonate far beyond the coastline. When navies unite, oceans become safer,” he concludes.