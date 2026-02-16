MILAN Village ready to host naval triad

VISAKHAPATNAM: The inauguration of the MILAN Village on Sunday marked the formal commencement of the triad of international maritime engagements, the International Fleet Review (IFR), Exercise MILAN 2026, and the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) Conclave, being hosted by the Indian Navy in Visakhapatnam.

Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, inaugurated the MILAN Village set up at INS Satavahana.

Speaking on the occasion, he described the convergence as the largest maritime assembly hosted by India since Independence.

“The inauguration of the MILAN Village officially marks the beginning of the tri-maritime events, IFR, MILAN, and IONS, in Visakhapatnam. As many as 71 ships, including INS Vikrant and 19 foreign warships, will take part in the International Fleet Review, which will be reviewed by President Droupadi Murmu off the Visakhapatnam coast. As many as 65 navies will participate in MILAN, and 45 marching contingents will take part in the International City Parade on February 19,” Vice Admiral Bhalla said.

He noted that the scale and participation reflect India’s growing engagement with maritime partners and its commitment to fostering cooperation and interoperability among navies.

The MILAN Village, established within the premises of INS Satavahana, provides a platform to showcase the cultural diversity associated with the participating nations and India’s own traditional heritage. The venue features nearly 50 stalls displaying handlooms, handicrafts, and traditional artefacts, offering visitors an opportunity to experience a range of regional craftsmanship.