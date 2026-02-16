Municipal Corporation of Tirupati sets up BPS, LRS control room

TIRUPATI: The Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) has set up a special control room with dedicated landline and mobile numbers to assist applicants under the Building Penalisation Scheme (BPS) and Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS).

The facility, available at the municipal office for the past two days, allows applicants to submit complaints and queries online, via mobile, or by calling directly.

Municipal Commissioner N Mourya, speaking to TNIE, said: “This measure has been introduced to curb malpractices and address allegations of corruption. Building owners and house site owners must obtain approvals through proper channels by applying online on the Municipal Administration, Government of Andhra Pradesh website.”

She explained that applicants must pay an initial challan of `10,000 as part of the process. “After payment, they will receive a login ID through which they can upload property blueprints and required documents, ward Sachivalayam Planning Secretaries will help prepare blueprints at a nominal cost” she said. Warning against corruption, she added, “If any planning staff demand a bribe for BPS or LRS approval, applicants should immediately report the matter to municipal authorities or through the control room.

We will take strict action against such personnel.”

The control room numbers are 0877-2256766 (landline) and 9000822909 (mobile). So far, MCT has received 1,322 BPS applications, of which 262 have been processed, and 968 LRS applications, with 134 disposed of. Mourya said construction activity across the state is being monitored using satellite imagery, while planning officials conduct daily inspections and random checks in Tirupati.