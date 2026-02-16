Online registration for Army rally commences

GUNTUR: The Army Recruitment Office in Guntur has announced that the online registration and application process for recruitment into the Indian Army for the year 2027 has officially begun. Colonel Rajath Suvarna, Director of the office, stated that aspiring candidates can now apply for various categories under the Agniveer scheme.

According to the notification on February 13, 2026, applications are invited from unmarried youth belonging to 14 districts of AP, including Kurnool, Nellore, Anantapur, Kadapa, Guntur, Prakasam, Chittoor, Bapatla, Palnadu, Nandyal, Tirupati, Annamayya, Sri Sathya Sai, and Markapuram.

Recruitment will be conducted for Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Clerk/Store Keeper Technical, Agniveer Tradesman (10th Pass), and Agniveer Tradesman (8th Pass). Candidates may apply for up to two categories based on eligibility. The upper age limit has been raised to 22. The Online CEE will be held in 13 languages, including Telugu, with bonus marks awarded to ITI, Diploma, and NCC-qualified candidates.

The online application window will remain open till April 2. Admit cards tentatively scheduled between June 1 and 15, and can be downloaded from the website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Colonel Suvarna emphasised that the recruitment process is fully automated, fair, and transparent. He cautioned candidates against touts and fraudsters, stressing that only merit and preparation will ensure selection. He urged aspiring youth to seize this opportunity to serve the nation.