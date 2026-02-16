Pawan Kalyan's JSP launches membership drive 5.0

VIJAYAWADA: Emphasising grassroots leadership, ideological commitment and cadre welfare, Jana Sena Party (JSP) president and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Sunday inaugurated the party’s fifth phase of active membership registration, enrolling himself as the first member and announcing a contribution of Rs 2 crore towards an insurance scheme for party activists. The programme was formally launched at the party’s central office on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri.

The statewide membership drive will begin from February 26, while the process in the Pithapuram Assembly constituency will start a week earlier.

Addressing party cadres, Pawan Kalyan announced a new system of recognition for those serving the organisation. Active members will now be known as ‘Udyami’, those coordinating membership drives and strengthening the movement at the grassroots as ‘Sadhak’, and supporters contributing time, financial, technical or intellectual support without seeking positions as ‘Pradata’.

Stressing the need for value-based leadership, he said those aspiring to become leaders must first understand the hardships of field-level workers. “Jana Sena does not need large numbers alone. Even a few committed minds with integrity and dedication can bring meaningful change in society,” he said.

Describing Jana Sena’s ideology as “the right ideology for the 21st century”, Pawan Kalyan underlined the importance of upholding democratic and constitutional values beyond caste, religion and region. He also referred to the party’s recent participation and victories in Telangana municipal elections as a sign of organisational expansion beyond Andhra Pradesh.

Political Affairs Committee chairman and Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar said the journey from active membership should naturally evolve into leadership. He noted that the party’s active membership had grown from 90,000 in 2020 to nearly 13 lakh after the elections.