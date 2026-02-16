Rs 104.61 crore allocated for irrigation works in East Godavari

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The State government allocated Rs 104.61 crore in the 2026–27 Budget for irrigation projects and maintenance works across the united East Godavari region, covering East Godavari, Konaseema, Kakinada and Polavaram districts.

Senior TDP MLA Gorantla Butchiah Chowdhary welcomed the move, saying it would strengthen infrastructure crucial for farmers. Of the total, Rs 75 crore was earmarked for the Godavari Delta system, including canal and sluice repairs after five years. Rs 15 crore was allotted to resume stalled fifth‑lift works of the Tadipudi scheme, expected to irrigate 12,000 acres in Gopalapuram and Devarapalli.

The Purushothapatnam project received Rs 10.51 crore to clear pending bills, while Rs 1.70 crore was sanctioned for Eluru canal operations. Agency areas around the Rampachodavaram also received funds for canal and gate repairs.