RTI Act: Andhra Pradesh CPM pushes for digital system for filing applications

VIJAYAWADA: The CPM, State Committee, has formally appealed to the State Information Commission to introduce an online facility for filing Right to Information (RTI) applications.

In a representation submitted by State Secretary V Srinivasa Rao, the party highlighted that while the RTI Act empowers citizens to seek information from government departments, applicants in Andhra Pradesh are currently restricted to filing requests physically or via post. This limitation, they argued, undermines the spirit of the Act in an era of advancing technology.

The CPM pointed out that most states across India, except for a few smaller ones, already provide online RTI application services through their Information Commission websites. Andhra Pradesh, which often claims to be at the forefront of technology, has yet to adopt this facility.

The party emphasised that enabling online applications would particularly benefit the younger generation and those unable to submit requests in person. “It is not appropriate for a technologically advanced state like Andhra Pradesh to lag in providing such a basic digital service,” the letter stated.

The CPM urged the Commission to incorporate the online application option into its official website, ensuring that citizens can access information efficiently.