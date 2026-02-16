Seven fall ill after inhaling leaked chlorine in AP's Manyam dist

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: At least seven people fell sick after chlorine gas leaked from the Rural Water Supply (RWS) pump house in Ampavalli village under Balijipeta mandal in the district on Sunday. The district administration swung into immediate action following the incident and shifted the victims to hospital.

District Collector N Prabhakar Reddy confirmed that seven villagers who fell ill due to gas inhalation were hospitalised and are currently in stable condition.

According to sources, several people living within a 10-metre radius of the RWS pump house suddenly fell ill around 1.30 pm. They developed symptoms including respiratory distress, dizziness, throat irritation and mild coughing. Seven individuals reached the Primary Health Centre (PHC) with complaints of dizziness, throat irritation and mild coughing.

Residents of Ampavalli said they fell sick after inhaling chlorine gas that leaked from old cylinders stored in the pump house. The district administration immediately shifted them to hospital.