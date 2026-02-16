Seven fall ill after inhaling leaked chlorine in AP's Manyam dist

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: At least seven people fell sick after chlorine gas leaked from the Rural Water Supply (RWS) pump house in Ampavalli village under Balijipeta mandal in the district on Sunday. The district administration swung into immediate action following the incident and shifted the victims to hospital.
District Collector N Prabhakar Reddy confirmed that seven villagers who fell ill due to gas inhalation were hospitalised and are currently in stable condition.
According to sources, several people living within a 10-metre radius of the RWS pump house suddenly fell ill around 1.30 pm. They developed symptoms including respiratory distress, dizziness, throat irritation and mild coughing. Seven individuals reached the Primary Health Centre (PHC) with complaints of dizziness, throat irritation and mild coughing.
Residents of Ampavalli said they fell sick after inhaling chlorine gas that leaked from old cylinders stored in the pump house. The district administration immediately shifted them to hospital.
District Immunisation Officer Dr Vijay Mohan visited Ampavalli to assess the situation and interact with villagers, while the MPDO explained the safety measures being taken to affected families. Agriculture Minister and district in-charge minister Kinjarapu Atchennaidu spoke to district officials, enquired about the incident and directed them to provide necessary treatment.
“Bondu Suresh (38), Bondu Murali Kumari (55) and Ragala Radha (37) experienced a drop in oxygen saturation levels. After receiving emergency stabilisation, they were shifted to the district hospital on oxygen support for specialised care.
I Kameswari (35), B Kumari (55), B Sudhakar (60) and B Lavanya exhibited milder symptoms and are currently stable. They have also been moved to the district hospital for observation as a precautionary measure. There is no cause for panic as the situation in the village is completely under control.