Srikalahasti witnesses massive turnout on Mahashivaratri

TIRUPATI: A huge number of devotees thronged Srikalahasteeswara Temple from as early as 2 am for darshan of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The premises echoed with chants of ‘Hara Hara Mahadeva’ during the Brahmotsavams.
Around two lakh devotees had darshan of Lord Sri Kalahasteeswara (Mukkanteeswara) on Mahashivaratri. VIPs and district officials also offered prayers during the midnight Lingodbhava Darshan.
The temple was decorated with fruits, including apples, bananas, pomegranates, grapes and corn. Colourful floral arrangements enhanced festive atmosphere. MLA Bojjala Sudheer Reddy said priority was given to common devotees.
Drinking water, milk and biscuits were distributed in lines, and special queues were arranged for quick darshan.
Tirupati district police deployed 1,150 personnel and used drones and CCTV cameras for real-time monitoring. Authorities of the temple arranged 25 private school buses free of cost and operated 20 special buses through Kuppam RTC.
Scores of devotees visit Shiva temples in R’seema
Shaivite kshetrams across Tirupati, Chittoor, and Annamayya districts reverberated with chants of ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ as devotees thronged temples on Sunday.
Major Shiva temples witnessed a heavy rush from the early hours, with thousands of devotees standing in long queues for darshan. The temple premises echoed with devotional slogans, bhajans, and rhythmic chanting of Lord Shiva’s name, creating a spiritual atmosphere across the region.
In Tirupati district, famous temples such as Srikalahasteeswara Temple, Parasurameswara Temple (Gudimallam), Agastheeswara Swamy Temple, Siddheswara Swamy Temple, and Pallikondeswara Swamy Temple witnessed large gatherings.
The Endowments Department officials and temple trusts made arrangements for smooth darshan and special rituals were part of Brahmotsavams. Devotees participated in night-long prayers, abhishekams, and special pujas.
Similarly, prominent Shiva temples such as Mogileeswara Swamy Temple and Mallappa Konda Temple in Chittoor district, and Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple and Nekkanti Iswara Temple in Annamayya district saw massive gatherings.
Special transport facilities were arranged by APSRTC regional authorities in several towns to facilitate devotees’ travel to the temples.