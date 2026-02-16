Srikalahasti witnesses massive turnout on Mahashivaratri

TIRUPATI: A huge number of devotees thronged Srikalahasteeswara Temple from as early as 2 am for darshan of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The premises echoed with chants of ‘Hara Hara Mahadeva’ during the Brahmotsavams.

Around two lakh devotees had darshan of Lord Sri Kalahasteeswara (Mukkanteeswara) on Mahashivaratri. VIPs and district officials also offered prayers during the midnight Lingodbhava Darshan.

The temple was decorated with fruits, including apples, bananas, pomegranates, grapes and corn. Colourful floral arrangements enhanced festive atmosphere. MLA Bojjala Sudheer Reddy said priority was given to common devotees.

Drinking water, milk and biscuits were distributed in lines, and special queues were arranged for quick darshan.

Tirupati district police deployed 1,150 personnel and used drones and CCTV cameras for real-time monitoring. Authorities of the temple arranged 25 private school buses free of cost and operated 20 special buses through Kuppam RTC.

Scores of devotees visit Shiva temples in R’seema

Shaivite kshetrams across Tirupati, Chittoor, and Annamayya districts reverberated with chants of ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ as devotees thronged temples on Sunday.