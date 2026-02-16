Traffic diversions for naval events in Visakhapatnam this week

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam City Police issued traffic regulations on ahead of the International Fleet Review (IFR), MILAN, ions, and the International City Parade (ICP-2026) scheduled to be held in Vizag city this week.

Rehearsals are scheduled for February 16 and 17, with a full dress rehearsal on February 18. The main International City Parade (ICP-2026) will take place on February 19, 2026 will be held at RK Beach Road from Park Hotel Junction to Naval Coastal Battery.

During the rehearsals on February 16 and 17, the beach road towards the sea will be reserved for the Navy Parade from 1 pm to 6 pm. Vehicles will be diverted at RK Beach NTR Circle and Park Hotel Junction. Visitors wishing to visit RK Beach on these dates are advised to arrive after 6 pm, police added.

City police also noted that, on February 18 and 19, extensive road closures will be in effect from 1 pm to 9 pm. Vehicles without passes will not be allowed from Collectorate Junction to Naval Coastal Battery, CR Reddy Circle through All India Radio Junction to NTR Statue, and several other key routes including Park Hotel Junction to NTR Statue Beach Road.

General motorists without passes will need to park at designated locations including MGM Ground, Andhra University Samatha Hostel Ground, Zilla Parishad premises, or Andhra Medical College Cricket Ground, depending on their direction of travel.

RTC buses will stop at either Jagadamba Junction or GCC Junction based on traffic conditions.

Police said that once beach galleries reach capacity, four holding places have been designated where the public can watch the naval exercises on screens at AU Samatha Hostel, MGM Ground, Gurajada Kalakhetram, and Central Park.

Heavy vehicle movement will be prohibited on specified routes, police said.