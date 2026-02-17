AP High Court strongly objects to issuing LOCs in matrimonial cases

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has strongly objected to the arbitrary and mechanical issuance of Look Out Circulars (LOCs) by police, observing that such action violates an individual’s fundamental right to life and personal liberty guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution.

Delivering the judgment on Monday, Justice Konakanti Srinivas Reddy expressed surprise over LOCs being issued even in matrimonial dispute cases registered under IPC Section 498A.

The court made it clear that LOCs should be issued only in serious cases such as grave crimes, economic offences, anti-national activities, or situations where national sovereignty, security, strategic or economic interests, or broader public interest may be at risk.

The court observed that preventing a person from travelling abroad without valid reasons amounts to curtailing personal liberty.

It noted that issuing LOCs merely because a case is registered under Section 498A can adversely impact the accused’s employment and livelihood, especially when such cases often end in compromise or take a long time to reach trial.

The observations came while quashing an LOC issued against L.V. Arun Kiran, a resident of Visakhapatnam, who works as an electrical technician in Abu Dhabi.