Free shop in Visakhapatnam offers clothing and essentials to families in need

VISAKHAPATANAM: Durga Rao, a physically challenged father, carefully examined a rack of clothes at Free Shop Vizag behind Port Stadium, Seethamadhara Road, Narasimha Nagar, Visakhapatnam. “I shop here for free because whatever I earn will be useful for my children’s school fees,” he said. “Instead of spending money at big shopping malls, I save that little amount for my children. It has been five weeks since I last came.”

Free Shop Vizag, launched on September 20, 2025, provides clothing, toys, and household items to people who cannot afford new or branded goods. Operated by Friends Meet Society, a non-profit organisation established in 2009, the shop mainly serves slum residents, migrants, and homeless people. Donations from across the city are collected, sorted, and displayed every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., when anyone in need can select one item free of cost.

Bhavana, a Class 1 student, held a doll close to her chest. “My brother told me we can pick anything for free. I liked this doll. I will keep it in my cupboard. I don’t have many toys to play with,” she said, holding it carefully. In the men’s section, Venkata Naidu, a watchman, carefully held a maroon shirt, checking if it would fit his son. “I came to gift a shirt to my son. I cannot afford a costly branded shirt, so I came here. This feels like a good shirt. He will definitely be happy,” he said, a smile spreading across his face and a spark of happiness in his eyes.