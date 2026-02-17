Free shop in Visakhapatnam offers clothing and essentials to families in need

VISAKHAPATANAM: Durga Rao, a physically challenged father, carefully examined a rack of clothes at Free Shop Vizag behind Port Stadium, Seethamadhara Road, Narasimha Nagar, Visakhapatnam. “I shop here for free because whatever I earn will be useful for my children’s school fees,” he said. “Instead of spending money at big shopping malls, I save that little amount for my children. It has been five weeks since I last came.”
Free Shop Vizag, launched on September 20, 2025, provides clothing, toys, and household items to people who cannot afford new or branded goods. Operated by Friends Meet Society, a non-profit organisation established in 2009, the shop mainly serves slum residents, migrants, and homeless people. Donations from across the city are collected, sorted, and displayed every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., when anyone in need can select one item free of cost.
Bhavana, a Class 1 student, held a doll close to her chest. “My brother told me we can pick anything for free. I liked this doll. I will keep it in my cupboard. I don’t have many toys to play with,” she said, holding it carefully. In the men’s section, Venkata Naidu, a watchman, carefully held a maroon shirt, checking if it would fit his son. “I came to gift a shirt to my son. I cannot afford a costly branded shirt, so I came here. This feels like a good shirt. He will definitely be happy,” he said, a smile spreading across his face and a spark of happiness in his eyes.
A group of women sanitation workers from Seethamadhara discovered the shop unexpectedly while coming to work. They picked pattu sarees and dresses and left visibly happy, enjoying the rare chance to choose something for themselves. Tirupati Rao, a daily labourer, selected a branded kurta pyjama. It was the first time he had owned one, and he looked forward to wearing it to weddings and family functions.
Residents from Kancherapalem, Seethamadhara, Narasimha Nagar, Akkayapalem, and Urvasi visit the shop on Sundays. The shelves carry second-hand clothes, toys, and household items in good condition. Each week, donations are sorted into men’s, women’s, and children’s sections. Damaged items are removed, clothes are ironed, and food are distributed to the poor.
Mounika, a volunteer at Free Shop Vizag, said, “Every week feels like introducing a new season. We upload the stock on Instagram every Thursday or Friday. Some children come and ask if the item they saw is still available. That makes us very happy.” She added, “Last month, larger items such as a washing machine, a stove, and a tower fan were donated, and people came and picked them up happily.”
Founder Neeraja said the Free Shop was started to create a space where people in need could receive essentials without shame or fear. “Many families silently struggle due to financial pressure and unemployment. Every person deserves to live with respect and equality,” she said.