Gates visits banana orchard, interacts with farmers in AP

VIJAYAWADA: Gates Foundation Chairman Bill Gates, along with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu made a field visit to a banana orchard near Undavalli and observed the initiative of the State government in terms of extending technical assistance and AI-based services to farmers.

Senior officials of the Agriculture department explained the programs aimed at increasing the use of technology in agriculture operations.

They elaborated Gates on the measures taken by the government to enhance productivity in agriculture and allied sectors while reducing cultivation costs.

They also stated that a special action plan has been adopted to promote the export of quality agricultural produce, thereby increasing farmers’ incomes.

Officials informed that analytics and monitoring dashboards are being used at Rythu Seva Kendras (Farmer Service Centres) to provide better services to farmers.

On this occasion, women farmers Mani and Annapurna informed Gates about the Rythu App recently launched by the Chief Minister. Through this app, they said, farmers can easily access information such as which crops to cultivate, irrigation management, soil characteristics, prices, market information, and pest control measures.

They also explained how AI is being used to identify crop diseases and suggest preventive measures, as well as how drone services are being utilized for pesticide spraying.