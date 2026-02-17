Overseas recruitment drive in Vijayawada on Feb 18

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) will organise a Walk-in Interview for the L&T Recruitment Drive for Saudi Arabia in association with Overseas Manpower Company Andhra Pradesh (OMCAP) and 2COMS Consulting Private Limited.

The recruitment campaign is scheduled to be held on February 18 at OMCAP Limited, Government ITI Campus, Siddhartha Nagar Colony, Vijayawada.

The drive offers overseas employment opportunities in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the positions of Cable Splicer, Cable Jointer, Testing & Commissioning Technician, Mechanical Technician, Plumber and Scaffolding Inspector.

Candidates aged between 22 and 45 years with ITI (preferred) or Diploma qualification and 3-5 years of relevant experience are eligible to apply.

Candidates must have knowledge of two languages that is, Hindi and English, which is mandatory.

The salary ranges from Rs 28,800 to Rs 72,000 per month depending on the position, and overtime will be provided as applicable.

Interested candidates must register through the https://naipunyam.ap.gov.in/ portal.

For further details, candidates may contact the APSSDC Command Control numbers: 9988853335, 8712655686, 8790118349, and 8790117279.