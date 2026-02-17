POCSO court sentences man to 10-year RI for sexual assault on minor

ONGOLE: The Ongole POCSO court judge K Sailaja on Monday sentenced a convict to 10 years of RI along with a fine of Rs 6,000 in a POCSO case.

According to Bapatla police, the accused, Nallagorla Srinivasa Rao (46), a resident of Swarna village under Karamchedu police station limits, committed sexual assault on a seven-year-old minor girl on the afternoon of September 29, 2020, when she was playing alone near her house. He allegedly lured the child by offering her biscuits and chocolates.

After the incident came to light, the victim’s parents lodged a complaint with the Karamchedu police. Based on the complaint, the then Sub-Inspector R Ahmed Jani registered a case under the POCSO Act, 2012, and initiated the probe.

Later, then trainee DSP Sravanthi Roy continued the probe, collected evidence, statements, and witness testimonies, and produced them before the court. The accused was subsequently remanded.

Under effective trial monitoring practices, Bapatla police, led by then Chirala DSP Srikanth, filed the charge sheet and submitted strong physical and scientific evidence to the court in a timely manner to establish the accused’s guilt.

After completion of the trial, the verdict was pronounced.

Bapatla SP B Umamaheswar appreciated the past and present police officers, staff, court liaison personnel, and the public prosecutor for their sincere efforts in securing suitable punishment. He warned that police would not spare anyone involved in crimes against women and children and that stringent punishment would be ensured through the legal process.