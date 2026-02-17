President Murmu to review IFR

VISAKHAPATNAM: The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, will arrive in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday evening to participate in the International Fleet Review (IFR) 2026. She is scheduled to reach the Naval Air Station Dega at 4:40 p.m. by a special aircraft.

The President will be received by the Governor of Andhra Pradesh, S. Abdul Nazeer; the Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan; District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad; and senior naval officials. She will later attend the Presidential Banquet at the Naval Base and stay overnight in the city.

On February 18 at 10 a.m., the President will review the fleet off the Visakhapatnam coast and deliver her address. She will review the fleet while onboard the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant before departing for New Delhi later in the afternoon.

Visakhapatnam is all set to host three major international maritime engagements, the International Fleet Review, Exercise MILAN 2026, and the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) Conclave, from February 15 to 25.

The Indian Navy is hosting the IFR, Exercise MILAN and the IONS Conclave simultaneously, bringing together naval ships, aircraft and personnel from several countries. Officials said the events aim to strengthen maritime cooperation and enhance engagement among friendly navies in the Indo-Pacific region.

A total of 71 ships, including 19 from foreign navies, will participate in the Fleet Review. INS Vikrant, India’s first indigenously built aircraft carrier, arrived in Visakhapatnam in the early hours of Monday. The carrier will serve as the presidential review platform and will also participate in Exercise MILAN scheduled on February 20.