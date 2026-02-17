Public health emergency centre set up in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: A ‘Public Health Emergency Operations Centre’ (PHEOC) has been set up in the State with Mangalagiri as its headquarters.

In situations such as natural calamities, outbreaks of infectious diseases (including fevers, diarrhoea, and others), a surge in food poisoning cases, or extraordinary circumstances like COVID, the Medical and Health Department will take necessary actions based on pre-established response protocols through this command and control centre.

In a release issued on Monday, Health Minister Y Sathya Kumar Yadav said that this centre will have comprehensive information about the Medical and Health Department, Disaster Management, Fire Services, Police, and other departments.

It will also take into account weather alerts issued by the Meteorological Department and implement necessary precautionary measures accordingly.

While an Emergency Operations Centre is already functioning under the Disaster Management Department, this new centre established by the Medical and Health Department will specifically focus on ensuring the effective delivery of medical services to affected people during emergencies.

The centre will operate on the principles of Watch, Response, and Alert.

He said that this Command Control Centre will facilitate coordination among various wings of the Medical and Health Department, district officials, and other government departments.