Public health emergency centre set up in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: A ‘Public Health Emergency Operations Centre’ (PHEOC) has been set up in the State with Mangalagiri as its headquarters.
In situations such as natural calamities, outbreaks of infectious diseases (including fevers, diarrhoea, and others), a surge in food poisoning cases, or extraordinary circumstances like COVID, the Medical and Health Department will take necessary actions based on pre-established response protocols through this command and control centre.
In a release issued on Monday, Health Minister Y Sathya Kumar Yadav said that this centre will have comprehensive information about the Medical and Health Department, Disaster Management, Fire Services, Police, and other departments.
It will also take into account weather alerts issued by the Meteorological Department and implement necessary precautionary measures accordingly.
While an Emergency Operations Centre is already functioning under the Disaster Management Department, this new centre established by the Medical and Health Department will specifically focus on ensuring the effective delivery of medical services to affected people during emergencies.
The centre will operate on the principles of Watch, Response, and Alert.
He said that this Command Control Centre will facilitate coordination among various wings of the Medical and Health Department, district officials, and other government departments.
It will be responsible for planning, implementation, and inter-departmental collaboration. He said that the centre will function as a bridge between the Central and State governments.
The centre will operate under the supervision of a senior official. The centre will be equipped with a studio, high-speed data transfer, and voice and video conferencing facilities.
As per the agreement signed on January 21, 2025 year with the State Health Commissioner, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is establishing this Command Control Room on the third floor of the headquarters of the State Medical Infrastructure Development Corporation in Mangalagiri.
The facility, being set up with advanced infrastructure through the Central Government-selected HLL agency, will be inaugurated soon.
The centre is being established at a cost of Rs 5 crore. The Union government selected 15 states and Union Territories in the first phase for setting up centres.