Scores throng Srisailam to witness Rathotsavam

KURNOOL: Thousands of devotees thronged Srisailam in Nandyal district on Monday to witness the grand Rathotsavam conducted as part of the ongoing Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams.
Authorities organised the celestial chariot festival at the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple amid chanting of Vedic hymns and chantings of ‘Hara Hara Mahadeva.’ Priests began the rituals with a traditional procession of the utsava deities in a palanquin from the temple to the chariot.
They performed Rathanga Puja, Rathanga Homam and Rathanga Bali in accordance with Agama traditions, offering symbolic items, including pumpkins, coconuts and heaps of rice. Priests later installed the deities of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba on the ornately decorated chariot.
Devotees pulled the chariot from the main gopuram to Nandi Circle and back, offering harathis and chanting hymns.
The chariot, adorned with 11 varieties of fragrant flowers, including marigold, chrysanthemum, roses and gladiolus, appeared resplendent under colourful illumination at night.
Temple authorities later organised the traditional Theppotsavam for the deities in the evening. Officials said Rathotsavam, Kalyanotsavam and Pagalankarana are among the major highlights of the 11-day Brahmotsavams, which will conclude on March 18.
Authorities enforced tight security, CCTV surveillance, traffic regulation and devotee amenities, ensuring the festival concluded peacefully and bringing relief to the district administration and temple authorities.