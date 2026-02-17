Scores throng Srisailam to witness Rathotsavam

KURNOOL: Thousands of devotees thronged Srisailam in Nandyal district on Monday to witness the grand Rathotsavam conducted as part of the ongoing Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams.

Authorities organised the celestial chariot festival at the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple amid chanting of Vedic hymns and chantings of ‘Hara Hara Mahadeva.’ Priests began the rituals with a traditional procession of the utsava deities in a palanquin from the temple to the chariot.

They performed Rathanga Puja, Rathanga Homam and Rathanga Bali in accordance with Agama traditions, offering symbolic items, including pumpkins, coconuts and heaps of rice. Priests later installed the deities of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba on the ornately decorated chariot.

Devotees pulled the chariot from the main gopuram to Nandi Circle and back, offering harathis and chanting hymns.