Thousands witness Lingodbhava darshan

TIRUPATI: Thousands of devotees offered special prayers to Lord Shiva during the auspicious Lingodbhava Darshan in the early hours of Monday, marking Maha Shivaratri.

Heavy crowds were reported across Tirupati, Chittoor, and Annamayya districts at prominent Saiva kshetrams, including Srikalahasteeswara Temple, Talakona, Mogili, Gudimallam Parasurameswara Temple, Mallapakonda, and Kapileswara Swamy Temple.

Additional police forces were deployed to manage the influx of devotees, with security arrangements maintained through out the night.